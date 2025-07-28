UP to set up green hydrogen center with Japan
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is joining hands with Japan to set up a green hydrogen center, aiming for cleaner transport and less pollution.
During their visit, the UP team checked out the Toyota Mirai—a car that runs on hydrogen and only emits water—showing just how real zero-emission tech can be.
This partnership is all about bringing new energy ideas to UP and making sustainable travel more practical.
Visit to Japanese facilities
The delegation also toured top Japanese facilities like the NESRAD Green Hydrogen Plant and Suntory Hakushu Distillery to see advanced clean energy tech in action.
UPNEDA director Inderjit Singh highlighted that teaming up globally is key for UP's renewable goals, especially using solar, hydro, and biomass power.
The insights from this trip are expected to help build a stronger clean energy ecosystem back home.