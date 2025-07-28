UP to set up green hydrogen center with Japan India Jul 28, 2025

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is joining hands with Japan to set up a green hydrogen center, aiming for cleaner transport and less pollution.

During their visit, the UP team checked out the Toyota Mirai—a car that runs on hydrogen and only emits water—showing just how real zero-emission tech can be.

This partnership is all about bringing new energy ideas to UP and making sustainable travel more practical.