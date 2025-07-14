Next Article
UP tragedy: Young man killed over child's misadventure
A 21-year-old man, Arvind Kashyap, lost his life in Pratappur village, Shahjahanpur, after things escalated over a minor accident.
When a five-year-old boy accidentally knocked down Kashyap's phone, Kashyap reportedly slapped the child.
The boy's father, Shravan Singh Thakur, then confronted Kashyap and allegedly beat him badly.
Despite his family rushing him to the hospital, Kashyap didn't survive.
Police have arrested Thakur.
Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi shared that a post-mortem is underway to confirm what caused the death.
Officers are now collecting evidence and talking to witnesses to understand exactly how things went so wrong.