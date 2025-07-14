UP tragedy: Young man killed over child's misadventure India Jul 14, 2025

A 21-year-old man, Arvind Kashyap, lost his life in Pratappur village, Shahjahanpur, after things escalated over a minor accident.

When a five-year-old boy accidentally knocked down Kashyap's phone, Kashyap reportedly slapped the child.

The boy's father, Shravan Singh Thakur, then confronted Kashyap and allegedly beat him badly.

Despite his family rushing him to the hospital, Kashyap didn't survive.