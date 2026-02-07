UP woman dies accidentally while filming mock hanging reel scene
What's the story
In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district died while shooting a reel at her home. According to NDTV, the victim, identified as Mohini, was filming a hanging scene when the mishap occurred. She had tied a noose around her neck and stood on a stool for the shoot, but either slipped or lost balance, resulting in the noose tightening fatally around her neck.
Discovery
Four-year-old daughter entered room and saw mother hanging
The incident came to light when Mohini's four-year-old daughter entered the room and found her mother hanging. The child immediately raised an alarm, alerting neighbors who rushed to the scene. On arrival, they were shocked by the sight. The police were informed and arrived for assistance.
Investigation underway
Police probing all angles, preliminary investigations indicate accident
The police arrived at the scene soon after being informed and took Mohini's body from the noose. They have sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Officials are probing all angles of the incident, but preliminary investigations indicate that it was an accident while filming a reel. Further details are awaited as investigations continue into this tragic incident.