Voter ID update: 5 documents you need
What's the story
Updating your voter ID can be a daunting task, but with the right documents in hand, it can be a breeze. Knowing which documents are required makes the process a lot easier and quicker. Here are five essential documents you need to update your voter ID without any hassle. Having these ready ensures that your details are updated accurately and efficiently.
Document 1
Proof of identity
A valid proof of identity is a must for updating your voter ID.
This can be an Aadhaar card, passport, or any other government-issued ID card with your photograph.
This document verifies who you are and is essential to avoid any discrepancies during the update process.
Document 2
Address proof
An address proof is essential to update the address on your voter ID.
Documents like utility bills, rental agreements, and bank statements can serve as valid proofs of address.
This document ensures that your residential address is updated correctly in the electoral rolls.
Document 3
Age proof
To update your voter ID, you also need to prove your age. This is particularly important for those who have recently turned eligible voting age.
Documents like a birth certificate or school leaving certificate can be used as valid proofs of age, ensuring that all personal details in the electoral records are accurate and up to date.
Document 4
Passport-sized photograph
A recent passport-sized photograph is usually required for updating a voter ID.
The photograph should conform to the specifications set by the election commission, which usually means it should be clear and taken against a plain background.
This visual identification helps in maintaining the integrity of the voter database.
Document 5
Mobile number verification
Mobile number verification has become an integral part of updating processes, thanks to digital advancements.
Providing an active mobile number allows for OTP (one-time password) verification, which adds a layer of security to the process.
This step ensures that any updates made to your voter ID are confirmed and secure, preventing unauthorized changes and keeping your information safe.