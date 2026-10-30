UPESSC announces 20,382 government aided secondary vacancies in Uttar Pradesh

Most of the openings are for TGTs (17,735 spots), with the majority in boys' schools and a smaller chunk in girls' schools.

There are also over 2,600 principal and headmaster positions. Hindi tops the list with the most subject vacancies.

TGT exams are set for December 23-24; principal and headmaster exams follow in January 2027.

You can apply by October 24, 2026, pay fees by November 23, and fix any mistakes by November 26, so keep an eye on those dates!