UPESSC announces 20,382 government aided secondary vacancies in Uttar Pradesh
Big news if you're eyeing a teaching job in Uttar Pradesh: UPESSC has rolled out 20,382 vacancies across government-aided secondary schools.
This includes roles for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), principals, and headmasters.
The real buzz? After eight years with no hiring, nearly 7 lakh applications have already been received for primary teacher posts, so competition is fierce!
Applications close November 4.
UPESSC lists 17,735 TGT posts
Most of the openings are for TGTs (17,735 spots), with the majority in boys' schools and a smaller chunk in girls' schools.
There are also over 2,600 principal and headmaster positions. Hindi tops the list with the most subject vacancies.
TGT exams are set for December 23-24; principal and headmaster exams follow in January 2027.
You can apply by October 24, 2026, pay fees by November 23, and fix any mistakes by November 26, so keep an eye on those dates!