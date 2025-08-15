Next Article
UPI now handles 50% of global real-time transactions: PM Modi
India's UPI just hit a huge milestone—Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that it now handles 50% of all real-time transactions worldwide.
He shared this during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2025, highlighting how far UPI has come since its launch in 2016.
UPI's growth and international expansion
In the last year alone, UPI processed over 18,500 crore transactions worth ₹261 lakh crore, with nearly 2,000 crore transactions in July.
It's not just an Indian story anymore—UPI is now used in seven countries including the UAE, Singapore, and France.
This makes payments easier for Indians everywhere and shows how digital payments are reshaping money moves across the globe.