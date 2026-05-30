UPPCL hikes Uttar Pradesh electricity bills nearly 10% from June
India
UPPCL just announced that electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh will go up by nearly 10% starting in June 2026.
This hike comes as a fuel adjustment charge, meant to cover rising costs for power companies.
You'll see this extra charge listed separately on your bill.
Uttar Pradesh consumer groups criticize timing
Everyone, households and businesses, will feel the pinch, though how much depends on how much power you use.
The timing isn't sitting well with consumer groups, who point out that people are already dealing with higher expenses and frequent power cuts.
UPPCL says the hike is needed to stay financially stable and follow regulations, but many residents aren't happy about paying more while still facing supply issues.