Upper Bari Doab Canal breach floods Amritsar after underground boring
India
A breach in the Upper Bari Doab Canal near Chatiwind flooded several neighborhoods in Amritsar on September 19.
The cause? Underground pipe-boring work shifted soil and let water rush through old, uncapped pipelines, leaving residents worried as water flooded nearby residential areas.
Emergency teams and residents contain flooding
Emergency teams and locals worked together fast: sandbags went up, canal water levels were lowered, and repairs started right away.
Traffic was stopped on the canal road for safety.
Thankfully, no major damage was reported, but local leaders say better prevention is needed to avoid this kind of chaos in the future.