UP's Ganga Expressway to open by March-end: Details here
The massive 594-km Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut and Prayagraj, is nearly finished—95% done and gearing up for its big opening.
No confirmed opening dates (source: 'nearing launch' and 'final technical tests underway').
Built by UPEIDA through a public-private partnership at a cost exceeding ₹36,200 crore, this expressway will cut travel time on the Meerut-Prayagraj route by about half, letting you zip between cities at up to 120km/h.
India's 1st expressway for fighter jets
This isn't just another highway. The Ganga Expressway features 14 long bridges, seven rail overbridges, 32 flyovers, and a whopping 453 underpasses.
It's also India's first expressway designed for day-and-night fighter jet landings.
With land acquisition wrapped up and earthwork almost complete, the project has no confirmed April 1, 2026 opening — technical testing is underway and no firm inauguration date is given.
Spanning 12 districts and over 500 villages
Spanning 12 districts and over 500 villages, the expressway will make getting around Uttar Pradesh way faster and smoother—whether you're commuting or traveling with friends.
Toll plazas with FASTag are almost ready too.
This marks a major step forward for UP's infrastructure since PM Modi laid the foundation in December 2021.