UP's Ganga Expressway to open by March-end: Details here India Mar 05, 2026

The massive 594-km Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut and Prayagraj, is nearly finished—95% done and gearing up for its big opening.

No confirmed opening dates (source: 'nearing launch' and 'final technical tests underway').

Built by UPEIDA through a public-private partnership at a cost exceeding ₹36,200 crore, this expressway will cut travel time on the Meerut-Prayagraj route by about half, letting you zip between cities at up to 120km/h.