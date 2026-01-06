UP's Green AI City in Lucknow sets sustainability benchmark

About 60% of the city will be all about innovation—think AI centers, tech parks, and research spaces. The rest is set aside for homes, shops, and social hangouts. STT GDC is leading the charge on data center construction as plans move forward.

Why does it matter?

This project could put Lucknow on the global map as a top-20 AI city and open up thousands of new jobs.

Tata even hinted at doubling its workforce in Lucknow and Noida after meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently.

The state government is keeping a close eye on progress—so if you're into tech or looking for future opportunities, this one's worth watching.