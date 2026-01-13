UPSC CSE 2026 notification drops January 14—here's what you need to know
UPSC is set to release the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2026 notification on January 14, so if you're aiming for IAS, IPS, IFS, or similar roles, mark your calendar.
Applications open online at upsc.gov.in and close around February 3 (tentative, as per official notification).
Lakhs of aspirants are expected to gear up for this competitive journey.
Key dates and who can apply
The exam happens in three rounds: Prelims on May 24, Mains from August 21 (over five days), and Interviews in early 2027.
You'll need a bachelor's degree to apply. Age limits are 21-32 years as of August 1, with extra attempts and age relaxations for reserved categories—general candidates get six tries, OBCs get nine.
This notification gives everyone the confirmed timeline they've been waiting for to plan their prep smartly.