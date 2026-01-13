UPSC CSE 2026 notification drops January 14—here's what you need to know

Key dates and who can apply

The exam happens in three rounds: Prelims on May 24, Mains from August 21 (over five days), and Interviews in early 2027.

You'll need a bachelor's degree to apply. Age limits are 21-32 years as of August 1, with extra attempts and age relaxations for reserved categories—general candidates get six tries, OBCs get nine.

This notification gives everyone the confirmed timeline they've been waiting for to plan their prep smartly.