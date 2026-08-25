UPSC hiring for central government roles deadline September 11, 2026
India
UPSC is hiring for several central government roles, and applications are open until September 11, 2026.
If you are interested, make sure to check the official notification for details on eligibility, qualifications, and age limits: applications submitted after the deadline may not be accepted.
Register and apply via UPSC portal
Head to the UPSC Online Recruitment Application portal to register or log in.
Fill out your personal and academic information, select the post for which you are eligible, upload documents, and double-check everything before hitting submit.
Pro tip: save a copy of your application confirmation so you are not scrambling later.