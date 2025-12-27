UPSC just dropped its 2026 exam calendar—here's what you need to know

Major dates at a glance

Civil Services Prelims notification comes out January 14, with the exam on May 24.

NDA/NA Exams I and II notifications drop December 10 and May 20; CDS exams are set for April 12 and September 13.

CAPF (ACs) notification is February 18 and the test happens July 19.

Civil Services Mains kick off August 21 for five days.