UPSC just dropped its 2026 exam calendar—here's what you need to know
UPSC has officially released the 2026 exam schedule, covering over 25 big tests throughout the year.
If you're aiming for Civil Services, NDA, CDS, or CAPF, it's time to mark your calendars and get planning.
Major dates at a glance
Civil Services Prelims notification comes out January 14, with the exam on May 24.
NDA/NA Exams I and II notifications drop December 10 and May 20; CDS exams are set for April 12 and September 13.
CAPF (ACs) notification is February 18 and the test happens July 19.
Civil Services Mains kick off August 21 for five days.
Why this matters
If UPSC is on your radar for next year or you're helping someone prep, these dates are your roadmap.
Just remember: schedules can change, so keep an eye on upsc.gov.in for updates!