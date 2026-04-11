UPSC opens 16 vacancies, apply via ORA by May 1
India
UPSC is hiring for 16 government vacancies across three organizations, including roles like Assistant Keeper (Anthropological Survey of India), Senior Store Officer Grade II (DRDO), and Livestock Officer (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying).
If you're interested, you can apply online through the ORA portal until May 1, 2026.
Vacancy breakdown and ORA portal application
There are eight openings for Livestock Officer, seven for Senior Store Officer Grade-II in DRDO, and one spot for Assistant Keeper.
To throw your hat in the ring, just register on the ORA portal and fill out a single application form with all your details.