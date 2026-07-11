UPSC opens 47 permanent central posts until July 31 2026

Most vacancies are specialist assistant professors

Most openings (37) are for specialist assistant professors in medical fields like neonatology, endocrinology, Clinical Hematology, and nuclear medicine. There are also legal and scientific roles up for grabs.

Pay scales run from level seven to level 11 with extra perks for medical posts.

The upper age limit varies by post, ranging between 30, 35, and 40 years (with relaxations for reserved categories).

The application fee is ₹25 unless you're a woman or belong to SC/ST/PwBD groups. Then it's free.

Check the official UPSC website if you're interested!