UPSC opens applications for 105 Group A and B posts
UPSC just rolled out applications for 105 Group A and Group B jobs in ministries such as Agriculture, Civil Aviation, Defence, Health, AYUSH, and Culture.
If you're eyeing roles such as Joint Director, Aeronautical Officer, or Medical Officer, you can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in (Advt. No. 07/2026).
Degrees and experience required, ages 30-45
Jobs range from legal officers to specialist doctors and require degrees such as engineering or law, plus relevant work experience.
Age limits are mostly between 30 and 45 years (with relaxations for reserved categories), and pay scales run from Level seven to Level 11 under the latest pay commission: some medical posts even offer extra perks.
Make sure to read the detailed notification for exact eligibility before you apply.