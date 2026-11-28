Among those who lost their lives were Archana, 30, and her five-year-old son from Sadupura, Lokendra, 50, from Ratangarh, and Deepa alias Deepika Chauhan, 30, from Kot village.

Archana's husband, Johnson Masih, was among the injured.

Police reached the spot and started a rescue operation, with the bodies of the deceased and critically injured Johnson Masih shifted to the district hospital.

The bus had been traveling from Chhajlet to Moradabad when it all unfolded.