Urwashi Palandurkar responds to BJP Chhattisgarh video mockery with PowerPoint
India
After BJP Chhattisgarh mocked NEET-UG protesters by comparing a dancing video to "Babur's heritage," Urwashi Palandurkar, one of the students in the clip, responded with a witty PowerPoint.
She called out the party for using her video without permission and made it clear: "divide and rule won't work in 2026."
Palandurkar's viral reply wins leaders' support
Palandurkar highlighted that Gen Z can ace studies (she scored 93% in both Class 10 and 12) and still enjoy things like dancing.
Her confident reply went viral, drawing support from leaders like Arvind Kejriwal ("Loved your positivity") and Rahul Gandhi.
The protests wrapped up on July 25 after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, but not before showing how united (and unbothered) this generation can be.