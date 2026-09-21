US Air Force F-35s expected at Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur
Big news for aviation fans: the US Air Force is expected to deploy its F-35 fighter jets to India's Tarang Shakti exercise in Jodhpur this fall, marking their first hands-on role in an Indian drill.
The event runs from September 26 to October 12, bringing together air forces from nine countries, including France and Germany, while 30 other nations will be taking part as observers.
Tarang training and India's defense upgrades
Tarang Shakti 2026 isn't just a massive air exercise; it's a chance for pilots to team up and learn from each other, with aircraft like F-16s, Rafales, and India's own Sukhoi-30s taking part.
Meanwhile, India is ramping up its defense tech with projects like the homegrown AMCA jet and possible co-production of Russian Su-57 stealth fighters.
It's all about staying sharp as regional rivals upgrade their own arsenals.