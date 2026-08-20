US Ambassador Sergio Gor's Ladakh visit signals continued US support
India
Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, is spending two days in Ladakh, making him the first top US diplomat to visit since the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China.
His visit signals continued US support for India and stands out as the first high-profile US trip since Ladakh became a union territory.
Kashmir remark prompts Pakistan protest
Gor's trip comes at a time when border tensions between India and China are still running high.
The US had backed India during the 2020 standoff, offering intelligence and gear for tough conditions.
During his visit, Gor also called Kashmir "an important part of India," which led Pakistan to officially protest, showing just how sensitive things remain in the region.