US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to meet Dalai Lama
India
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is meeting the Dalai Lama on August 21 in Leh, Ladakh, while the 91-year-old spiritual leader continues his summer retreat.
This visit is part of Gor's wider trip through northern India and follows recent talks with regional stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Beijing calls Dalai Lama meeting interference
The US has long backed religious freedom and Tibetan culture, something China isn't thrilled about.
Beijing sees the Dalai Lama as a political figure and criticizes these meetings as interference.
Holding the meeting in Ladakh, right near the disputed border with China, makes it even more significant.
While details are under wraps, topics like human rights and regional stability are expected to come up.