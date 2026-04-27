US B1/B2 visa waits vary across Indian cities mid-April 2026

Student and work visas 1-3 months

Chennai leads for visitor visa slots, followed by Hyderabad (five months), and then New Delhi (five to seven months). Mumbai and Kolkata both have about seven-month waits.

If you're applying for student (F, M, and J) or work visas (H, L, O, P, and Q), expect just one to three months in most places.

Pro tip: keep an eye on embassy websites: new slots open up often!