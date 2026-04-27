US B1/B2 visa waits vary across Indian cities mid-April 2026
India
Thinking about a US trip or study plans? The latest update from the US State Department shows big differences in visa wait times across Indian cities.
As of mid-April 2026, Chennai is your best bet for B1/B2 visitor visas with a four-month wait, while Mumbai takes about seven months.
Good news: student and work visas are moving much quicker.
Student and work visas 1-3 months
Chennai leads for visitor visa slots, followed by Hyderabad (five months), and then New Delhi (five to seven months). Mumbai and Kolkata both have about seven-month waits.
If you're applying for student (F, M, and J) or work visas (H, L, O, P, and Q), expect just one to three months in most places.
Pro tip: keep an eye on embassy websites: new slots open up often!