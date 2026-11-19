US court asks Indian courts to summon Doval and Goel
A US court is asking Indian courts to help deliver legal summons to national security adviser Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel.
This comes from a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
The judge made this move after regular international channels did not work out.
Judicial papers to 3 Delhi courts
Since the usual methods failed, the US court now wants judicial papers sent directly to three district courts in Delhi: Patiala House, Dwarka, and Tis Hazari.
This kind of workaround is not new in international cases; a similar approach was used in 2013 when Sikhs for Justice sued former prime minister Manmohan Singh.