US experts' examination of Boeing engines delays Air India report
India
The big report on last year's Air India jet crash was supposed to drop on Friday, June 12, 2026, but it's been pushed back.
Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, says the hold-up is because experts in the US are still examining the Boeing plane's engines.
Everyone's waiting for answers about what really caused the crash.
AAIB will release status report
To keep folks in the loop, AAIB will release a status report explaining why things are taking longer than expected.
They're aiming to finish up their investigation within three months.