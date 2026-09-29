US F-35A jets land in India for Exercise Tarang Shakti

This isn't just a U.S.-India event: air forces from Australia, the U.A.E. France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are also joining in.

The goal is to boost teamwork and tactical skills through joint drills, seminars, and even some cultural bonding (think yoga sessions).

The US Embassy in India said the F-35As bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together.