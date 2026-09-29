US F-35A jets land in India for Exercise Tarang Shakti
For the first time ever, America's cutting-edge F-35A stealth fighter jets have landed in India.
They're here for Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, a major military drill happening at Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12.
This marks a big moment for U.S.-India defense ties and brings some serious tech to joint training with the Indian Air Force.
Multiple nations join Exercise Tarang Shakti
This isn't just a U.S.-India event: air forces from Australia, the U.A.E. France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are also joining in.
The goal is to boost teamwork and tactical skills through joint drills, seminars, and even some cultural bonding (think yoga sessions).
The US Embassy in India said the F-35As bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together.