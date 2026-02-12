US House Oversight probes teaonher data transfer to Trinity Social
The US House Oversight Committee is digging deeper into TeaOnHer, an app by Newville Media that let users post women's personal info and explicit images.
Lawmakers are now demanding documents about how user data was moved to Trinity Social—without giving people a chance to opt out—after the app suddenly shut down, raising big questions about privacy and trust.
Data breach and lack of safeguards raise red flags
TeaOnHer was already pulled from the Apple Store last year. Things got worse when a data breach exposed info from 86,000 users—including emails, IDs, locations, and even non-consensual images.
Now there's concern because Trinity Social (which has been identified in committee letters as a destination for migrated data) has no age checks or warnings for adult content.
The committee wants answers on how user safety was handled—and what went wrong.