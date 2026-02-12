US House Oversight probes teaonher data transfer to Trinity Social

Data breach and lack of safeguards raise red flags

TeaOnHer was already pulled from the Apple Store last year. Things got worse when a data breach exposed info from 86,000 users—including emails, IDs, locations, and even non-consensual images.

Now there's concern because Trinity Social (which has been identified in committee letters as a destination for migrated data) has no age checks or warnings for adult content.

The committee wants answers on how user safety was handled—and what went wrong.