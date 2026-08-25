US 'Operation Economic Outcast' sanctions imperil India's $1.2B Iran exports

The US just rolled out tougher sanctions on Iran through "Operation Economic Outcast," aiming to cut off Iran's access to international finance and foreign currency and to target Iranian petroleum and petrochemical exports, shipping networks, digital assets, gold transactions and dual-use technology procurement.

Four India-based companies and two Indian nationals are now on the list for allegedly dealing in Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

This move could seriously affect India's exports to Iran, which were around $1.2 billion, especially exports like basmati rice and tea.