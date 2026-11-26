US tariffs on Indian goods set to drop to 17%
Big news for Indian exports: US tariffs on Indian goods are set to drop from 25% to 17% following further negotiations.
This means Indian products will now face lower tariffs than those from Vietnam and Bangladesh.
US probe into Indian excess capacity
The change comes after a US investigation into "structural excess capacity," but India maintained it does not have structural excess capacity in any sector and the matter is under examination.
For context, Vietnam's goods face up to 35% tariffs and Bangladesh's 18%, so this is a win for India in making its exports more competitive.
Both countries are still working toward a trade agreement soon.