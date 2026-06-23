US-India trade deal talks begin in New Delhi

Trade overview

Trade is one element of our partnership: Goyal

"My interest is that it should get completed...if I can get a competitive advantage over my other competing nations, neighbors, our northern neighbor China... Whether it is the Asean countries, Vietnam, Indonesia, countries with whom we are in direct competition," Goyal said. "The faster the better because we can start exporting more goods to the US. But bear in mind both the US and India have a very deep strategic partnership. Trade is one element of our partnership," he added.