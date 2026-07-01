Uttam Nagar electronics fire damages 350 sq yards, no casualties
India
A big fire broke out early Tuesday at an electronics showroom in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.
It started in the basement of a four-story building and quickly spread, damaging gadgets, furniture, and more across 350 square yards.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or casualties.
Over 75 firefighters respond, 15+ trucks
Over 75 firefighters and more than 15 fire trucks jumped into action and managed to control the blaze by 6:30am.
"The fire has been almost brought under control and cooling operations are underway... No casualties have been reported," said Divisional Fire Officer Rajinder Atwal.
Crews are still working to keep things safe.