Uttar Pradesh 1st Indian state crosses 3L/cr tax revenue
Uttar Pradesh just became the first Indian state to cross ₹3 lakh crore in tax revenue in only the first seven months of FY27 (April-October 2026), outpacing big states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Most of this money came from State GST, which alone hit ₹1.03 lakh crore, up from about ₹90,000 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal (April-October 2025), thanks to more people registering and better compliance.
UP SGST up 14% 14L+ assessees
Uttar Pradesh's SGST collections jumped ~14% compared with the April-October 2025 period (the corresponding period of the last fiscal).
Nationwide, over 14 lakh new assessees were added between Nov 1, 2025 and Oct 31, 2026; Uttar Pradesh itself added over 2 lakh new assessees during the period, with higher registration and improved compliance, among other reasons.