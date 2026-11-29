Uttar Pradesh just became the first Indian state to cross ₹3 lakh crore in tax revenue in only the first seven months of FY27 (April-October 2026), outpacing big states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Most of this money came from State GST, which alone hit ₹1.03 lakh crore, up from about ₹90,000 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal (April-October 2025), thanks to more people registering and better compliance.