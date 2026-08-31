Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly half of India's scrapped vehicles

Uttar Pradesh has 92 licensed scrapping centers (51 up and running), making it easier for people to ditch their old rides responsibly instead of going to random scrap dealers.

If you scrap your vehicle and get a Certificate of Deposit, owners of scrapped old vehicles purchasing a new one against a Certificate of Deposit can avail road tax concessions of up to 15% for non-transport vehicles and 10% for transport vehicles.

In NCR, swapping an old bus or truck could even mean zero road tax for 10 years!

Plus, Uttar Pradesh's Parivartan Yojana is pushing cleaner options like BS-VI, CNG, and electric vehicles across Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli.