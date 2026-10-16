Uttar Pradesh adds October 19 public holiday for Mahanavami celebrations

Good news if you're in Uttar Pradesh: the state government has announced that October 19 is now a public holiday for Mahanavami, right before Vijayadashami on October 20.

This means you get two days off in a row to celebrate, instead of just one.

The update was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) S V S Ranga Rao and covers divisional commissioners, district magistrates, the High Court, banks, and concerned departments.