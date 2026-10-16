Uttar Pradesh adds October 19 public holiday for Mahanavami celebrations
Good news if you're in Uttar Pradesh: the state government has announced that October 19 is now a public holiday for Mahanavami, right before Vijayadashami on October 20.
This means you get two days off in a row to celebrate, instead of just one.
The update was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) S V S Ranga Rao and covers divisional commissioners, district magistrates, the High Court, banks, and concerned departments.
Officials told to follow holiday schedule
With both October 19 and 20 now official holidays, people across Uttar Pradesh have more time to enjoy Mahanavami and Vijayadashami with friends and family.
Divisional commissioners, district magistrates, the High Court, banks, and concerned departments have been directed to follow this new schedule, so make the most of your extended break!