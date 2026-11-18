Heads up, students! Uttar Pradesh just dropped the 2027 school holiday calendar, and there are some sweet extended breaks coming your way.

Holi gets a four-day weekend (March 20-23), and Diwali lines up with Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj for a three-day stretch starting October 29.

Big festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr (March 10, subject to moon sighting), Eid-ul-Adha (May 17), Raksha Bandhan (August 17), Krishna Janmashtami (August 24), Dussehra (October 9), and Christmas (December 25) are all on the list too.