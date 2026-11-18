Uttar Pradesh announces 2027 school holiday calendar with festival breaks
Heads up, students! Uttar Pradesh just dropped the 2027 school holiday calendar, and there are some sweet extended breaks coming your way.
Holi gets a four-day weekend (March 20-23), and Diwali lines up with Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj for a three-day stretch starting October 29.
Big festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr (March 10, subject to moon sighting), Eid-ul-Adha (May 17), Raksha Bandhan (August 17), Krishna Janmashtami (August 24), Dussehra (October 9), and Christmas (December 25) are all on the list too.
Three festivals upgraded, schedule may vary
For 2027, the calendar adds Makar Sankranti (January 14), Sant Ravidas Jayanti (February 20), and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (October 15) as full public holidays, no longer just "restricted" days.
But keep in mind: your school's exact holiday schedule might still shift a bit since local authorities can tweak things based on district needs.
So, stay tuned for updates from your school!