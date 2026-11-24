Uttar Pradesh approves 1,507 teaching posts and 174 junior assistants
Big news for education in Uttar Pradesh: 1,507 new teaching and staff positions have been approved across 163 government secondary schools. This includes roles for principals, headmasters, lecturers, and assistant teachers (LT grade).
Junior assistants were approved separately as 174 additional posts.
The move is part of ongoing efforts like Samagra Shiksha and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.
Public Service Commission to hire teachers
Hiring will be handled by the state's Public Service Commission for most teaching posts, while junior assistants will be recruited by a separate commission.
If you're keeping track: earlier this year, another 1,810 posts were added under a similar scheme.
The push means more jobs, and hopefully better learning, for students across Uttar Pradesh.