Uttar Pradesh approves scooty scheme for top 5% female graduates
Uttar Pradesh has approved the guidelines for the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana, a new plan to give free gasoline scooters to the top 5% of female graduates from state universities, private universities, and government, government-aided, and self-financed colleges affiliated with state universities.
The idea is simple: reward academic achievers and make getting to college a whole lot easier.
Winners receive scooters via Government e-Marketplace
The scheme kicks off in 2025-26 and targets girls who often struggle with transport, especially in rural areas.
Each winner gets a scooter package covering registration, insurance, an ISI-marked helmet, four liters of gasoline, and accessories, all bought through the Government e-Marketplace for transparency.
Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay says it's about boosting confidence and helping more girls stay in higher education.