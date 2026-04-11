Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 2 men linked to terror network

Viral video reopens Lucknow terror probe

The group is said to be managed by Aqib, who used Instagram to spread radical content.

The case picked up again after a viral video with allegedly showing an AK-47 rifle and explosives surfaced, leading police to reopen old files, even linking it back to ATS detentions on April 2, 2026 in a suspected conspiracy targeting Lucknow railway station.

Now, investigators are focusing on Aqib's associates (Maizul and Sameer), moving to revoke passports of those involved, and taking action against local police who closed earlier cases.

The search for digital and international links is ongoing as part of a broader counter-terrorism push.