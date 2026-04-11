Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 2 men linked to terror network
Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two men, Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider, for allegedly being part of a terror-linked group that uses social media to recruit and radicalize people.
The network reportedly has a handler based in West Asia.
After these arrests, authorities have widened their investigation across states and abroad and issued lookout notices.
Viral video reopens Lucknow terror probe
The group is said to be managed by Aqib, who used Instagram to spread radical content.
The case picked up again after a viral video with allegedly showing an AK-47 rifle and explosives surfaced, leading police to reopen old files, even linking it back to ATS detentions on April 2, 2026 in a suspected conspiracy targeting Lucknow railway station.
Now, investigators are focusing on Aqib's associates (Maizul and Sameer), moving to revoke passports of those involved, and taking action against local police who closed earlier cases.
The search for digital and international links is ongoing as part of a broader counter-terrorism push.