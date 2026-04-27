Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha start morning classes amid heatwave

States set staggered school closures

Odisha kicks off summer break from April 27, while Chhattisgarh schools are shut from April 20 to June 15.

West Bengal (except Darjeeling) closed schools from April 22, and Tripura will stay closed until May 1.

Dehradun schools also close on April 27. Many states have moved to morning shifts and Delhi has canceled outdoor activities; Delhi and Uttarakhand even brought in a "Water Bell" system so students remember to stay hydrated during these scorching days.