Uttar Pradesh boosts security after Kulgam killings amid Kanwar Yatra
India
After two migrant workers were killed in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh is boosting security across the state.
This comes after the Kanwar Yatra began, and just ahead of the Assembly's monsoon session.
DGP Krishna has asked everyone to stay extra alert.
Uttar Pradesh police told to act
With lakhs of devotees expected on the Kanwar Yatra route, Uttar Pradesh police are watching closely for anything unusual.
Officers have been told to act fast if they spot trouble, and senior officials are out checking that everything is running smoothly.
The extra precautions follow recent attacks in Kashmir and aim to keep pilgrims safe.