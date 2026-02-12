Uttar Pradesh budget 2026-27 presented: Highlights

Employment mission launched, marriage aid doubled

This budget brings fresh schemes like the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission, and states that 10 lakh youths will be provided employment.

There's also more funding for tech (₹225 crore for the UP AI Mission), local food businesses, and even doubled marriage aid for daughters (now ₹1 lakh).

While Adityanath says the budget has tripled in nine years, some critics argue not enough is actually spent—but these new plans hope to change that by putting young people and growth front and center.