Uttar Pradesh budget 2026-27 presented: Highlights
A ₹9.12 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, presented in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and described as the Yogi Adityanath government's budget—up nearly 13% from last year—focuses on more jobs for young people and better infrastructure across the state.
The capital outlay is now ₹1.78 lakh crore, showing a strong push for development.
Employment mission launched, marriage aid doubled
This budget brings fresh schemes like the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission, and states that 10 lakh youths will be provided employment.
There's also more funding for tech (₹225 crore for the UP AI Mission), local food businesses, and even doubled marriage aid for daughters (now ₹1 lakh).
While Adityanath says the budget has tripled in nine years, some critics argue not enough is actually spent—but these new plans hope to change that by putting young people and growth front and center.