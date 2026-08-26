Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves new workplace rules for private firms

Employers now have to give appointment letters (except for domestic and agricultural jobs), offer free annual health checkups, and make sure basics like clean water, separate toilets, restrooms for women, first aid kits, and canteens (for bigger offices) are available.

Women can work night shifts if they agree, only if safety is prioritized.

The rules also set clear guidelines for work hours, holidays, and breaks. Plus, contract and migrant workers get more protection, while all compliance moves online for extra transparency.