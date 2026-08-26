Uttar Pradesh Cabinet okays over ₹24,000cr infrastructure and industry projects

Major plans include extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar (think faster road trips and better trade routes) and creating the Jhansi Link Expressway to connect Bundelkhand's industries.

There's also a new manufacturing and logistics hub near Sultanpur to attract companies and create jobs.

Plus, eight industrial projects (like an aluminum can plant in Unnao and a French fries unit in Bijnor) got incentives under the 2022 policy, while three other projects were separately approved.

All this is set to bring in investment, grow local businesses, and offer more job options for people in Uttar Pradesh.