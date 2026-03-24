Uttar Pradesh cabinet raises wheat MSP, sets 5MT purchase target India Mar 24, 2026

Big update from Uttar Pradesh: the cabinet just raised the wheat minimum support price (MSP) by ₹160, taking it to ₹2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 season.

They've also set a target to buy 5 million metric tons of wheat from farmers between March and June across thousands of centers, so more farmers should get a fair deal for their crops.