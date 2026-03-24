Uttar Pradesh cabinet raises wheat MSP, sets 5MT purchase target
Big update from Uttar Pradesh: the cabinet just raised the wheat minimum support price (MSP) by ₹160, taking it to ₹2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 season.
They've also set a target to buy 5 million metric tons of wheat from farmers between March and June across thousands of centers, so more farmers should get a fair deal for their crops.
Business parks, cheaper power on the agenda too
The cabinet approved 35 of 37 proposals at the meeting, including approval of the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025 to develop plug-and-play business parks and a proposal to set up an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) near the Ganga Expressway, aiming to boost jobs and attract investment.
Plus, they've revised costs for a key coal block to help cut electricity rates, meaning cheaper power for homes and businesses across the state.