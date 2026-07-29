Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges smartphone-free weekly for families
India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is encouraging families to go smartphone-free one day each week.
He's worried about kids spending hours glued to their screens, which he says can hurt eyesight, slow down thinking skills, and add to stress and depression.
Adityanath urges digitizing Uttar Pradesh manuscripts
Adityanath also highlighted the importance of saving ancient manuscripts and artifacts by digitizing them, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh has a huge collection worth protecting.
He reminded everyone of India's global impact, like how yoga became world-famous, and urged people not to lose touch with the country's rich history and wisdom.