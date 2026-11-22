Uttar Pradesh couple arrested for kidnapping Delhi infant seeking son
A couple from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-month-old boy from Delhi, hoping to finally have a son to carry on their family name.
They already have three daughters and got help from Rishipal, who carried out the kidnapping and arranged for the infant to be handed over to the couple.
Police used CCTV to rescue baby
The boy's mother, who drives an e-rickshaw, reported him missing after he vanished while under a caretaker's watch.
Police quickly checked CCTV footage and used tech surveillance to track Rishipal's route toward Akshardham.
This led them straight to the couple in Wajidpur village, and thankfully, the baby was rescued within 24 hours.
None of those involved had any past criminal records.