Uttar Pradesh cracks down on 866 Ayushman Bharat hospitals

Uttar Pradesh just cracked down on 866 hospitals in the Ayushman Bharat scheme between 2020 and 2026, citing fraud, negligence, and not following rules.

Out of these, 648 hospitals were removed entirely, 61 got suspended, and some lost specific specialties.

Over the last two financial years, more than ₹8.53 crore in fines were slapped on 140 hospitals. Over ₹4.37 crore has actually been recovered so far.