Uttar Pradesh cracks down on 866 Ayushman Bharat hospitals
Uttar Pradesh just cracked down on 866 hospitals in the Ayushman Bharat scheme between 2020 and 2026, citing fraud, negligence, and not following rules.
Out of these, 648 hospitals were removed entirely, 61 got suspended, and some lost specific specialties.
Over the last two financial years, more than ₹8.53 crore in fines were slapped on 140 hospitals. Over ₹4.37 crore has actually been recovered so far.
SACHIS uses analytics to detect fraud
Uttar Pradesh's health agency, the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), the State Anti-Fraud Unit used data analytics to spot shady practices like fake patient admissions and poor treatment.
In 2026, action was taken against 318 hospitals. Penalties exceeding ₹5.07 crore were imposed on 80 hospitals in 2026-27 so far.
Yogi Adityanath urges Ayushman Bharat protection
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for strict action to make sure people relying on Ayushman Bharat get quality health care.
The focus is on protecting Ayushman card holders across Uttar Pradesh.