Uttar Pradesh doubles MBBS and BDS intern stipend to ₹25,000
India
Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: the government has doubled the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns at state medical colleges, from ₹12,000 to ₹25,000.
This means more support for young doctors during their mandatory rotations after exams.
UP Cabinet approves 25L student tablets
The hike is meant to ease money worries and encourage interns to stick with government hospitals, a move students have been requesting for years.
Plus, the UP Cabinet just approved 25 lakh free tablets for eligible higher education and skill-development students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
The goal? Make digital learning more accessible without extra cost to families.