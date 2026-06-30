Uttar Pradesh electricity regulator cuts July fuel surcharge by 4.43%

Uttar Pradesh consumers save ₹358.31 cr

Turns out, old pending payments were wrongly added to March's power costs when calculating June's surcharge, breaking the rules and making bills bigger than they should've been.

Thanks to the correction, about 3.7 crore consumers will save a total of ₹358.31 crore in July.

State Electricity Consumer Council Chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma described the decision as a major victory for consumers and is pushing for refunds if people were overcharged earlier.