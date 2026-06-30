Uttar Pradesh electricity regulator cuts July fuel surcharge by 4.43%
Good news for anyone paying a power bill in Uttar Pradesh: the state's electricity regulator just cut July's fuel surcharge by 4.43%.
This move comes after officials found mistakes in June's bills, which had a much higher 10% surcharge and left a lot of people frustrated over inflated charges.
Uttar Pradesh consumers save ₹358.31 cr
Turns out, old pending payments were wrongly added to March's power costs when calculating June's surcharge, breaking the rules and making bills bigger than they should've been.
Thanks to the correction, about 3.7 crore consumers will save a total of ₹358.31 crore in July.
State Electricity Consumer Council Chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma described the decision as a major victory for consumers and is pushing for refunds if people were overcharged earlier.