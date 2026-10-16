Uttar Pradesh extends assistant teacher deadline to October 28, 2026
India
Good news if you missed the original deadline: you now have until October 28, 2026, to apply for one of 12,405 assistant teacher jobs in Uttar Pradesh's primary and municipal schools.
You can also edit your application until October 31.
The dates have been revised and extended in the interest of students.
Drive covers 897 and 11,508 posts
This hiring drive covers 897 posts in non-government-aided secondary schools and 11,508 in Parishadiya urban schools.
The exam dates stay the same, December 3 and 4, so mark your calendars!
For all instructions and updates, check the commission's official website.
If you're aiming for a teaching job in Uttar Pradesh, this is your chance.