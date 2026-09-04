Uttar Pradesh floods affect nearly 3.53L people, over 17K relocated
India
Floods have disrupted life in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, impacting nearly 353,000 people.
More than 17,000 residents have been moved to safer places, and relief camps are up for those displaced.
Districts like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Ballia are among the affected districts.
UP deploys 1,634 outposts, 1,697 boats
The Uttar Pradesh government is stepping up with 1,634 flood outposts and 1,697 boats and motorboats for rescue work.
1,068 medical teams are helping on the ground. Food kits and animal fodder are being handed out, plus more than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and 1.87 lakh ORS packets to fight off waterborne diseases: relief work is still ongoing as authorities push through tough conditions.